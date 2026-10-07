A Thai woman has accused a Kanpur tannery businessman of cheating her after their marriage and pressuring her to convert to Islam if she wanted to live with him in India. She has also alleged that she was assaulted when she objected to the demand.

दिनांक 06.10.2026 को एक थाईलैंड की नागरिक महिला थाना अनवरगंज क्षेत्र में आईं और एक व्यक्ति पर सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मित्रता कर विवाह का झांसा देकर लगभग ₹60 लाख लेने तथा बाद में संपर्क समाप्त करने का आरोप लगाया। महिला द्वारा मारपीट एवं धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए दबाव बनाए जाने के आरोप भी लगाए गए हैं। महिला की शिकायत के आधार पर थाना अनवरगंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर नामजद अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। प्रकरण में अग्रिम विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है तथा महिला द्वारा बताए गए धनराशि संबंधी तथ्यों का भी परीक्षण एवं सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। बाइट- पुलिस उपायुक्त सेंट्रल, श्री अतुल श्रीवास्तव — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 6, 2026

#कानपुर #थाईलैंड की महिला से निकाह कर ₹60 लाख #ठगी कर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव #इंस्टाग्राम से हुई थी #महिला की आरोपी इरफान से पहचान आरोपी #इरफान मारपीट और धर्म परिवर्तन के आरोप में #गिरफ्तार #Kanpur #UpCrime #Thailand #Instagram #FraudCase #CrimeNews #PoliceAction #UPNews #KanpurNews #Irfan #ReligiousConversion #MarriageCase #NewsFlash @kanpurnagarpol @Uppolice — Goldy Srivastav (@GoldySrivastav) October 7, 2026

कानपुर में थाई महिला से 60 लाख की ठगी का आरोप! थाईलैंड की महिला ने अनवरगंज निवासी मो. इरफान पर शादी के बाद व्यापार के नाम पर करीब 60 लाख रुपये लेने और रकम वापस मांगने पर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव बनाने का आरोप लगाया है। बाद में उसे पता चला आरोपी के पहले से शादीशुदा है। #Kanpur https://t.co/1Erx4h8Lyy — Shyam Tiwari (@Shyamtiwariknp) October 6, 2026

The woman, identified as Upsorn, approached Additional DCP East Shiva Singh in Kanpur on Tuesday and submitted her complaint. She alleged that she had spent around Rs 55 lakh on two expensive sports bikes for Mohammad Irfan during their relationship.

According to Upsorn, she began asking Irfan to return the money after he started distancing himself from her. She alleged that he initially avoided her calls and later stopped communicating with her altogether.