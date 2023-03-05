India has a new 43-member emergency response control room

Out of 43 personnel, 33 will be deputed to the disaster management division at the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) headquarters in Delhi while the remaining ten personnel will be based out of the Union Home Ministry's Internal Security (IS) Division.

With the objective of saving precious lives and property during disasters and internal security matters, the government has sanctioned 43 posts for emergency response in the Union Home Ministry. The plan was first mooted in 2018 and was sanctioned last month.

The Union Home Ministry’s disaster management division issued a letter on February 13, which read: "To convey the sanction of the President of India for creation of the following 43 posts for 'Setting up of Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER)' in the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Indigenization drive in defence production sparks debate on quality vs domestic production

The letter was sent to the Director Generals of the paramilitary forces, government ministries and departments.

According to the letter, a Deputy Inspector General-level officer will head the division with 42 more personnel, including a Second-in-Command and three Deputy Commandants. Out of 43 personnel, 33 will be deputed to the disaster management division at the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) headquarters in Delhi while the remaining ten personnel will be based out of the Union Home Ministry's Internal Security (IS) Division.

Home Ministry sources said that the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response would work on a real-time basis, strategic-level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disaster-related emergencies.

The sources added that the move would enhance operational effectiveness and help in rendering timely response and assistance during emergency situations.

On numerous occasions, India has faced several natural disasters like floods, landslides, cyclones, forest fires, earthquakes, and drought, among others. "With this control room, the men and machines can be effectively used, which would lead to saving precious lives," the sources added.

The NDRF was set up in 2006 with eight battalions to respond to natural and man-made disasters across the country. Currently, it has 15 battalions from the BSF, the CISF, the CRPF, the ITBP, the SSB and Assam Rifles. Every battalion has 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel, including engineers, technicians, electricians, dog squads and medical and paramedics. The total strength of each battalion is 1,149.

China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how