Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has a new 43-member emergency response control room

    Out of 43 personnel, 33 will be deputed to the disaster management division at the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) headquarters in Delhi while the remaining ten personnel will be based out of the Union Home Ministry's Internal Security (IS) Division.

    India has a new 43-member emergency response control room
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    With the objective of saving precious lives and property during disasters and internal security matters, the government has sanctioned 43 posts for emergency response in the Union Home Ministry. The plan was first mooted in 2018 and was sanctioned last month.

    The Union Home Ministry’s disaster management division issued a letter on February 13, which read: "To convey the sanction of the President of India for creation of the following 43 posts for 'Setting up of Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER)' in the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

    Indigenization drive in defence production sparks debate on quality vs domestic production

    The letter was sent to the Director Generals of the paramilitary forces, government ministries and departments.

    According to the letter, a Deputy Inspector General-level officer will head the division with 42 more personnel, including a Second-in-Command and three Deputy Commandants. Out of 43 personnel, 33 will be deputed to the disaster management division at the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) headquarters in Delhi while the remaining ten personnel will be based out of the Union Home Ministry's Internal Security (IS) Division.

    Home Ministry sources said that the Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response would work on a real-time basis, strategic-level monitoring, situation awareness, command and control, preparedness and response in the diverse internal security situation and disaster-related emergencies.

    The sources added that the move would enhance operational effectiveness and help in rendering timely response and assistance during emergency situations.

    On numerous occasions, India has faced several natural disasters like floods, landslides, cyclones, forest fires, earthquakes, and drought, among others. "With this control room, the men and machines can be effectively used, which would lead to saving precious lives," the sources added.

    The NDRF was set up in 2006 with eight battalions to respond to natural and man-made disasters across the country. Currently, it has 15 battalions from the BSF, the CISF, the CRPF, the ITBP, the SSB and Assam Rifles. Every battalion has 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel, including engineers, technicians, electricians, dog squads and medical and paramedics. The total strength of each battalion is 1,149.

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence AJR

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months AJR

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

    India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR

    'India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    Recent Stories

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: I had reasons - Erik ten Hag opens up again on benching Cristiano Ronaldo vs Liverpool at Old Trafford-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I had reasons' - Ten Hag opens up again on benching Ronaldo vs Liverpool at Old Trafford

    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam - adt

    Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exam: Students to get six marks due to printing error in English exam

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence AJR

    Tamil Nadu police book state BJP chief Annamalai for inciting violence

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    football Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming historic club PSG Paris Saint-Germain all-time leading goal-scorer-ayh

    Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming 'historic club' PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon