'India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 19) highlighted India's unwavering dedication to upholding freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. His statement followed a message from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, expressing gratitude for the safe return of seven Bulgarian nationals rescued in a daring operation.

The rescue operation, conducted by the Indian Navy, successfully liberated the hijacked Bulgarian ship, MV Ruen, a gesture that drew heartfelt appreciation from President Radev. In response, PM Modi conveyed India's satisfaction at the safe recovery of the Bulgarian nationals and underscored the country's resolve to ensure maritime security in the region.

Expressing his gratitude to President Radev via social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Appreciate your message President @PresidentOfBg. We are happy that 7 Bulgarian nationals are safe and will be returning home soon. India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region."

The rescue mission, which culminated in the release of the hijacked crew, including the seven Bulgarian citizens, marked a significant success in the fight against maritime piracy. Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel lauded the efforts of the Indian Navy, acknowledging the pivotal role played in securing the safe return of the crew.

In a statement on Facebook, Minister Gabriel expressed gratitude for the Indian Navy's swift action, emphasizing the health and well-being of all rescued sailors. The collaborative efforts between Indian and Bulgarian authorities underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime security challenges.

The incident, which involved the hijacking of the "Rouen" ship by pirates in the Arabian Sea, highlighted the ongoing threats posed by piracy in maritime routes.