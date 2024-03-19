Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    West Bengal: BJP's SC Morcha President Tanmoy Das brutally murdered ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    West Bengal, a key battleground state sending 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will witness polling in all seven phases, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the electoral contest. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the other states slated for voting in all seven phases.

    As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the political landscape in West Bengal has been marred by instances of violence targeting BJP leaders. In a tragic incident, Tanmoy Das, the President of BJP's SC Morcha, was brutally murdered in broad daylight while returning home. Das, who served as the sole breadwinner for his family, leaves behind a grieving wife and daughter.

    This shocking incident comes amid escalating tensions in the state, with another BJP leader, Rina Thakur of the Mahila Morcha, alleging harassment by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. Thakur accused TMC members of setting her shop on fire in Pandebeswar, adding to the climate of fear and intimidation surrounding BJP members.

    Thakur revealed that she had been facing threats for the past six months, ever since she joined the BJP. She demanded increased security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras in the area, to ensure the safety of BJP workers.

    In the wake of these disturbing events, the Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections across all states and Union Territories. Voting will commence on April 19, spanning seven phases and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

