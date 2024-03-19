Air quality alert: Begusarai tops global pollution list, Delhi remains as most polluted capital

Begusarai's emergence as the most polluted metropolitan area globally is particularly alarming, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 118.9 micrograms per cubic meter. This drastic rise in pollution levels is evident from the city's absence in the 2022 rankings.

A recent report has come up with startling findings regarding air pollution in India, with Bihar's Begusarai identified as the world's most polluted metropolitan area. Meanwhile, Delhi retained its status as the city with the poorest air quality, as per the World Air Quality Report 2023 by the Swiss organization IQAir.

According to reports, India ranks third in terms of average annual PM2.5 concentration out of 134 countries, following Bangladesh and Pakistan. In 2023, India's average PM2.5 concentration stood at 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter, marking a worsened air quality trend compared to the previous year when it ranked as the eighth most polluted country.

Delhi's air quality situation has also deteriorated, with PM2.5 levels escalating from 89.1 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter between 2022 and 2023. The capital city has now earned the unenviable distinction of being the most polluted capital globally for four consecutive years since 2018.

The report highlight the staggering health implications of air pollution in India, with an estimated 1.36 billion people experiencing PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended annual guideline level. Additionally, 1.33 billion people are exposed to PM2.5 levels significantly surpassing WHO guidelines.

The data used in the report draws from a vast network of regulatory air quality monitoring stations and low-cost air quality sensors worldwide. It is imperative to address this growing crisis, as air pollution remains the leading environmental threat to human health, contributing to an estimated one in every nine deaths globally, according to the report.

Exposure to PM2.5 pollution poses severe health risks, including respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.