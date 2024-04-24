Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

    Expressing regret over the potential ramifications of such a model, PM Modi likened it to "daydreaming," stressing its grave consequences for the country's future. The prime minister's remarks come amidst heightened political fervor ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for April 26.

    India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi oon Wednesday (April 24) voiced concern over reports suggesting the INDIA bloc's contemplation of a 'One Year-One Prime Minister' formula due to the inability to reach a consensus on a single face for the position. Speaking at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, PM Modi stressed the need for clarity on the country's leadership, contrasting his own established tenure with the opposition's perceived lack of a unified prime ministerial candidate.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Clarity is essential for the nation to know its leader. While I stand before you with a decade-long track record, the opposition remains fragmented without a distinct prime ministerial figure. Recent media reports hint at discussions on a one-year-one-PM approach, proposing five different prime ministers in five years."

    LS polls 2024: Nitin Gadkari faints during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal (WATCH)

    "Such a proposition is akin to auctioning the prime minister's chair, with a continuous cycle of turnover detrimental to the nation's stability," PM Modi said.

    Expressing regret over the potential ramifications of such a model, PM Modi likened it to "daydreaming," stressing its grave consequences for the country's future. The prime minister's remarks come amidst heightened political fervor ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for April 26.

    PM Modi also took aim at the Congress, refuting claims made in their manifesto about redistributing wealth.

    He criticised the party's historical stance on reservation policies, citing instances where they allegedly attempted to manipulate caste-based quotas for political gain.

    Fact check: WhatsApp message offering Rs 46,715 aid in Ministry of Finance's name proven fake

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I will be responsible if UDF loses...' Kerala Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH) snt

    'Make your women sleep with Rahul Gandhi to check if he's impotent': Gujarat Congress leader's shocker (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru voters rejoice as BMRCL extends metro service on April 26; read this

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell anr

    Haryana doctor's remarkable recovery! 400-year-old idols found while digging a borewell

    Recent Stories

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body RKK

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body

    cricket Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog osf

    Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..' RKK

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..'

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits osf

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon