'India bloc's One Year-One PM formula aimed at destroying nation': PM Modi

Expressing regret over the potential ramifications of such a model, PM Modi likened it to "daydreaming," stressing its grave consequences for the country's future. The prime minister's remarks come amidst heightened political fervor ahead of the second phase of voting scheduled for April 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi oon Wednesday (April 24) voiced concern over reports suggesting the INDIA bloc's contemplation of a 'One Year-One Prime Minister' formula due to the inability to reach a consensus on a single face for the position. Speaking at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, PM Modi stressed the need for clarity on the country's leadership, contrasting his own established tenure with the opposition's perceived lack of a unified prime ministerial candidate.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Clarity is essential for the nation to know its leader. While I stand before you with a decade-long track record, the opposition remains fragmented without a distinct prime ministerial figure. Recent media reports hint at discussions on a one-year-one-PM approach, proposing five different prime ministers in five years."

"Such a proposition is akin to auctioning the prime minister's chair, with a continuous cycle of turnover detrimental to the nation's stability," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took aim at the Congress, refuting claims made in their manifesto about redistributing wealth.

He criticised the party's historical stance on reservation policies, citing instances where they allegedly attempted to manipulate caste-based quotas for political gain.

