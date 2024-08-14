Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024: Avoid THESE roads in Delhi for smoother commute

    Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Traffic Police has announced major road closures from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. on August 15. Key roads like Netaji Subhash Marg and Chandni Chowk Road will be closed. Alternative routes and bus diversions are advised. Buses will be rerouted and may not reach certain stops.

    Independence Day 2024: Avoid THESE roads in Delhi for smoother commute
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining key road closures and alternative routes to help commuters navigate the city on Thursday, August 15. The advisory specifies that several roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and only vehicles with special permits will be allowed access.

    Roads to avoid: 

    Netaji Subhash Marg.
    Lothian Road: From GPO to Chatta Rail.  
    SP Mukherjee Marg.
    Chandni Chowk Road.
    Nishad Raj Marg.
    Esplanade Road and Link Road.
    Ring Road From Rajghat to ISBT.  
    Outer Ring Road: Between ISBT and IP Flyover (Salimgarh Bypass).
    The Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge will both be closed.

    Routes to take: 

    -Aurobindo Marg
    -Safdarjung Road
    -Kamal Ataturk Marg
    -Kautilya Marg
    -SPM Marg
    -11 Murti
    -Mother Teresa Crescent
    -Park Street
    -Mandir Marg
    -Panchkuian Road
    -Rani Jhansi Road

    Travelers crossing the East-West corridor in Delhi are advised to follow these routes:

    -NH-24  
    -Nizamuddin Khatta  
    -Barapula Road  
    -Ring Road under AIIMS Flyover  
    -Mathura Road  
    -Subramania Bharti Marg  
    -Rajesh Pilot Marg  
    -Prithviraj Road  
    -Safdarjung Road

    Bus advisory: 

    Starting from midnight on Tuesday until 11 a.m. on August 15, local city buses, including DTC services, will be rerouted.

    - Buses from Ghaziabad will be rerouted via Bhopura Chungi Road, travelling from Mohan Nagar to Wazirabad Road, then toward Chandgi Ram Akhara, making a U-turn at ISBT, and finally entering ISBT.
    - Buses from Dhaula Kuan will be diverted to Ring Road, passing through Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, Chandgi Ram Akhara, making a U-turn at ISBT, and then heading to ISBT Kashmere Gate.
    - Buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) will either terminate at Sarai Kale Khan or be rerouted via Dhaula Kuan, Punjabi Bagh, Azadpur, and ISBT.
    - Buses bound for Loni Border will take the Wazirabad Bridge route, while those heading to Ghaziabad will follow the ISBT Bridge route.
    - Buses that usually terminate at Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Main Railway Station will either be shortened or diverted.

    It's important to note that buses will not be permitted to make U-turns at the northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar. Instead, they will be redirected towards Wazirabad to cross the Yamuna or take a U-turn at Chandgi Ram Akhara, looping back to the ISBT flyover towards Shastri Park.

