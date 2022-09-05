Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD predicts Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days

    The IMD also said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka till September 9, Lakshadweep during September 5 and 6; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8 and 9.

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Northwest India and over Central India is likely to witness subdued ranfall activity during the next five days.

    The western end of monsoon trough is running to the north of its normal position and the eastern end along the foothills of Himalayas.

    A north-south trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is lying over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

    Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days.

    Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Konkan and Goa on September 8 and 9; Gangetic West Bengal on Monday; East Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday; Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 9.

    Isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely on September 6 and 7 and over Chhattisgarh and Odisha on September 9.

    The IMD also said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka till September 9, Lakshadweep during September 5 and 6; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8 and 9.

    Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

