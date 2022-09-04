Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyrus Mistry no more: Tata Sons chairman pays tribute, says 'He had a passion for life...'

    Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. He paid respect to Mistry and said it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. The current chairman of the conglomerate N Chandrasekaran paid respect to Mistry and said it was "really tragic that he passed away at such a young age".

    In a statement, he wrote: "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

    The incident happened on Sunday when his Mercedes, in which he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, hit a divider close to Charoti in Palghar. The Surya river's bridge was the site of the disaster. "Around 3.15 pm, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the tragedy happened. The Surya river bridge was the site of the disaster. It appears to be a mishap, "a police officer was cited by PTI as saying.

    Visuals showed the front side of the car completely mangled. The air bags did poped out but wasn't effective enough to save the lives of the two died in the accident.

    Several prominent politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul, and industrialists tweeted their condolences for Mistry. 

    During a coup in 2016, Cyrus Mistry, who had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, was removed from his position. This led to a protracted legal battle, with India's highest court ultimately ruling in favour of Tata Group. Tata Sons is the holding company for the $300 billion software-salt conglomerate Tata.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
