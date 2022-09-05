Bengaluru rains affect traffic, residential areas flooded; netizens can't keep calm

The thunderstorm began around 8 pm and lashed almost all parts of the city. Rainwater was more than three feet deep in the railway underbridges at Majestic, Okalipuram and Kasturinagar. The floodgates opened into shopping streets. Many apartment complexes were also flooded. Here's how netizens reacted to the heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc with parts of Bengaluru receiving continuous downpour on Sunday evening, leading to traffic snarls. Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout are reportedly the most affected areas. Bangaloreans had to face a harrowing time on Monday as several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged owing to heavy rains, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people.

Residents of low-lying areas may have to be on a high alert as the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains over the next two days. Flooding on roads was reported in various parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Silk Board junction, Outer Ring Road near Ecospace in Bellandur, and HSR Layout.

Traffic snarls were reported in the central business district area, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Hebbal, K.R. Puram, Bellandur, J.P. Nagar, Silk Board junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, Indiranagar, and Koramangala, according to the traffic police.

Taking to Twitter, netizens are sharing pictures and videos of the inundated roads.

Also Read | Ministry of Railways shares New Delhi railway station futuristic design; here's what netizens said

Also Read | INS Vikrant crew rave about ‘utterly butterly’ delightful Twitter post

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers.