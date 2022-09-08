Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It will be main front, not third front,' says Nitish Kumar on uniting Opposition for 2024 elections

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met several Opposition leaders during his 3-day Delhi visit, and called for unity among all non-BJP parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the face of the “main front” will be decided later.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who met several Opposition leaders during his 3-day Delhi visit, called for unity among all non-BJP parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the face of the “main front” will be decided later. In a move to unite the opposition, Kumar met with Sharad Pawar, the head of the NCP, and Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the CPI(ML), on Wednesday. He stated that the moment was right to offer an alternative to the BJP. "Pawar and I are both eager to bring together opposition forces that aren't BJP supporters. Later, the alliance's leader may be chosen. First, it's crucial to unite," according to Kumar, reported by the news agency PTI.

    The Bihar chief minister said that in the capital, he had "very nice and lengthy conversations" with a number of non-BJP leaders. "An environment where things would not stay one-sided for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will arise if all non-BJP parties in various states come together. There were productive conversations with everyone I spoke with," he remarked.

    Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra, Day 2: 'Will play key role in Congress rejuvenation,' says Sonia Gandhi

    When asked about the third front, Kumar responded, "Every time someone suggests we should make the 'main front,' I always say let's do it. It will never be the third front; it will always be the major front."

    Kumar held deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar earlier in the day and also met. The Bihar chief minister met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday.  Kumar’s Delhi visit comes amidst the buzz the Bihar CM may emerge as the Opposition’s prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Asked about his aspirations to become prime minister, Kumar had said on Tuesday, “This is wrong. I am not a claimant for the post, nor am I desirous of it."

    Also read: No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

