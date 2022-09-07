Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dialogue and diplomacy must to resolve conflict: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Eastern Economic Forum has become one of the major global platforms for the development of the Russian Far East.

    Dialogue and diplomacy must to resolve conflict: PM Modi
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 9:49 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now into its seventh month now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the conflict must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue and that India is in favour of resolving the crisis by all peaceful means.  

    Also Read: Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Speaking at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, PM Modi said: "The global supply chains had to face a lot of challenges due to the Ukraine conflict and Covid-19. Shortages of food grain, fertilizer, and fuel are a major concern for developing nations across the globe. Since the beginning, we have been stressing dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. We support all the peaceful means by which this conflict can be resolved."

    The prime minister also appreciated the deal on the safe export of foodgrain and fertilizer.

    In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also informed that this month marks 30 years of the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. "India was the first country to open a consulate in the city, and since then, this city has witnessed many milestones in our relations," he said.

    Talking about the Eastern Economic Forum, the prime minister said it was established in 2015, and now it has become one of the main global platforms for the development of the Russian Far East.

    Also Read: Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers

    He added, "In 2019, I had a chance to participate in this forum face-to-face. At that time, I had announced our ‘Act Far-East’ policy. And as a result, India’s cooperation with the Russia Far East has increased in various fields."

    "Today, this policy has become one of the strongest pillars of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he said.

    On connectivity, he said the International North-South Corridor, Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and Northern Sea Route would play a more significant role in enhancing the two countries relations.

    He further stated that India is willing to participate in the Arctic issue with Russia. "There is huge potential in the field of energy," he said.

    In his address, he stated that Russia could become an important partner by supplying coking coal to the Indian steel industry. "We could also forge partnership in talent mobility," the Prime Minister said.

    "Since India’s talent has contributed a lot to the development of resourceful countries, I believe that Indian talents and professionalism would also contribute to the growth of Russian Far East," he said.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had not lost anything in a global confrontation with the US over the conflict in Ukraine but had actually gained by setting a new sovereign course that would restore its global clout.

    Putin also said that the West is failing while Asia is the future.

    The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for a comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, the investment opportunities it offers, and business conditions within advanced special economic zones.

    It has been set up to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 9:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dutch city of Haarlem becomes world's first to ban meat ads due to climate concerns - adt

    Dutch city of Haarlem becomes world's first to ban meat ads due to climate concerns

    Who is Vedant Patel? AJR

    Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

    Who is Suella Braverman UK s new Indian origin Home Secretary gcw

    Who is Suella Braverman, UK's new Indian-origin Home Secretary

    China Death toll from 6.8 magnitude Sichuan earthquake rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated snt

    Earthquake in China's Sichuan province: Death toll rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated

    When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India snt

    When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra tight yoga pants flaunts cleavage midriff drb

    Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra, tight yoga pants; flaunts cleavage, midriff

    Brahmastra actor Alia Bhat latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer distressed denims drb

    Alia Bhat’s latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer, distressed denims

    football thomas tuchel sacked Should Graham Potter take over as Chelsea's new manager pundits and fans give their view snt

    Tuchel sacked: Should Graham Potter take over as Chelsea's new manager? Pundits and fans give their view

    Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato to premiere at Busan International Film Festival drb

    Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

    football champions league Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations snt

    Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon