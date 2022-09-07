Dialogue and diplomacy must to resolve conflict: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Eastern Economic Forum has become one of the major global platforms for the development of the Russian Far East.

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now into its seventh month now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the conflict must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue and that India is in favour of resolving the crisis by all peaceful means.

Speaking at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, PM Modi said: "The global supply chains had to face a lot of challenges due to the Ukraine conflict and Covid-19. Shortages of food grain, fertilizer, and fuel are a major concern for developing nations across the globe. Since the beginning, we have been stressing dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. We support all the peaceful means by which this conflict can be resolved."

The prime minister also appreciated the deal on the safe export of foodgrain and fertilizer.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also informed that this month marks 30 years of the establishment of the Consulate of India in Vladivostok. "India was the first country to open a consulate in the city, and since then, this city has witnessed many milestones in our relations," he said.

Talking about the Eastern Economic Forum, the prime minister said it was established in 2015, and now it has become one of the main global platforms for the development of the Russian Far East.

He added, "In 2019, I had a chance to participate in this forum face-to-face. At that time, I had announced our ‘Act Far-East’ policy. And as a result, India’s cooperation with the Russia Far East has increased in various fields."

"Today, this policy has become one of the strongest pillars of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he said.

On connectivity, he said the International North-South Corridor, Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and Northern Sea Route would play a more significant role in enhancing the two countries relations.

He further stated that India is willing to participate in the Arctic issue with Russia. "There is huge potential in the field of energy," he said.

In his address, he stated that Russia could become an important partner by supplying coking coal to the Indian steel industry. "We could also forge partnership in talent mobility," the Prime Minister said.

"Since India’s talent has contributed a lot to the development of resourceful countries, I believe that Indian talents and professionalism would also contribute to the growth of Russian Far East," he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had not lost anything in a global confrontation with the US over the conflict in Ukraine but had actually gained by setting a new sovereign course that would restore its global clout.

Putin also said that the West is failing while Asia is the future.

The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for a comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, the investment opportunities it offers, and business conditions within advanced special economic zones.

It has been set up to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East and to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.