    IMD issues Orange alert for Uttarakhand from Sept 23-25; check details

    

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an Orange alert in Uttarakhand for very heavy rainfall from September 23-25. Senior scientist in IMD, RK Jenamani said, "'Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow."

    In a statement, the IMD said, "A western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for the next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."

    

    "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana on 23rd; Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 23rd-25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 23rd,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 23rs & 24th September 2022," the statement further added.

    According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on Friday (September 23) and that widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning is expected over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

    

    Several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, are likely to receive heavy showers till September 24. "Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 22nd -24th; Assam & Meghalaya during 22nd-23rd Sep," said the weather agency.

    On Thursday, very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat Region on September 22.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
