Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photo of Shinde's son on CM's chair goes viral; Oppn slams Maha govt

    A photo of Shrikant Shinde sitting on a Chief Minister's chair has gone viral on social media. He is seen sitting with officials and holding documents that appear to be the subject of conversation. The opposition led by Shiv Sena and NCP targeted Shinde's son over the controversial image. 

    Photo of Shinde's son on CM's chair goes viral; Oppn slams Maha govt - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    In a fresh attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, the new opposition led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, for 'muzzling democracy' on Friday. A photo of Shrikant Shinde sitting on a Chief Minister's chair has gone viral on social media. He is seen sitting with officials and holding documents that appear to be the subject of conversation.

    "Eknath Shinde had a problem with Aaditya Thackeray handling the affairs as a state minister, but he has no problem with his own son disrespecting the post of Chief Minister when he is not an MLA or a minister," Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

     

     

    Following this, Ravikant Varpe, spokesperson for the NCP, tweeted, "Best wishes to Shrikant Shinde on his election as Super CM. In the absence of the Chief Minister, his son takes over as Chief Minister. The strangulation of democracy is in progress. This photograph was taken in the Chief Minister's office at the official residence, where the Chief Minister meets with officials."

     

     

    The clash is the latest in Maharashtra's ongoing Sena-Sena war, which has escalated in recent months after Sena leader Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion and allied with the BJP to overthrow the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

    Varpe further targeted CM Eknath Shinde, saying, "The Chief Minister of the state is busy with Ganapati Mandal, Navaratri Utsav, Pitrupaksha, or Delhi winds, the reason that the responsibility of seeing the state's work has been given to Shrikant Shinde as Super CM, I believe." In addition, he stated, "Who exactly is in charge of the state's affairs? This state appears to be in disarray. This is the Chief Minister's official residence. Everyone, including the CM's family, respects the Chief Minister's chair. You should sit beside the CM's chair if you want to attend official or informal meetings. It is the source of self-esteem for 13 crores Maharashtrians."

    The feud between the two Sena camps over who will be allowed to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 5 heated up this week.

    Also Read: Vedanta-Foxconn Project: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to lead 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' on September 24

    Also Read: School in Maharashtra among top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes

    Also Read: You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stay vigilant: India asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to hate crimes AJR

    Stay vigilant: India asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to hate crimes

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Congress Presidential Poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates AJR

    Congress Presidential Poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates

    BJP opposes PFI violence on pretext of hartal, slams Kerala Left government

    'PFI will not prevail...' BJP opposes violence on pretext of hartal, slams Kerala's Left government

    'Jaage ho...?': EAM S Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's midnight call AJR

    'Jaage ho...?': EAM S Jaishankar recalls PM Modi's midnight call

    Recent Stories

    Stay vigilant: India asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to hate crimes AJR

    Stay vigilant: India asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to hate crimes

    football GOAT for a reason Fans go gaga over Jose Mourinho cameo in rapper Stormzy mel made me do it video troll pep guardiola snt

    'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Fans go gaga over Mourinho's cameo in rapper Stormzy's video; troll Guardiola

    National Cinema Day 2022 Brahmastra to Dhokha 5 films you must watch in theatres today sur

    National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass gcw

    Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Army deploys radar that tracks avalanches within 3 seconds of trigger in Sikkim

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon