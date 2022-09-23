Photo of Shinde's son on CM's chair goes viral; Oppn slams Maha govt

A photo of Shrikant Shinde sitting on a Chief Minister's chair has gone viral on social media. He is seen sitting with officials and holding documents that appear to be the subject of conversation. The opposition led by Shiv Sena and NCP targeted Shinde's son over the controversial image.

In a fresh attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, the new opposition led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, for 'muzzling democracy' on Friday. A photo of Shrikant Shinde sitting on a Chief Minister's chair has gone viral on social media. He is seen sitting with officials and holding documents that appear to be the subject of conversation.

"Eknath Shinde had a problem with Aaditya Thackeray handling the affairs as a state minister, but he has no problem with his own son disrespecting the post of Chief Minister when he is not an MLA or a minister," Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Following this, Ravikant Varpe, spokesperson for the NCP, tweeted, "Best wishes to Shrikant Shinde on his election as Super CM. In the absence of the Chief Minister, his son takes over as Chief Minister. The strangulation of democracy is in progress. This photograph was taken in the Chief Minister's office at the official residence, where the Chief Minister meets with officials."

The clash is the latest in Maharashtra's ongoing Sena-Sena war, which has escalated in recent months after Sena leader Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion and allied with the BJP to overthrow the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Varpe further targeted CM Eknath Shinde, saying, "The Chief Minister of the state is busy with Ganapati Mandal, Navaratri Utsav, Pitrupaksha, or Delhi winds, the reason that the responsibility of seeing the state's work has been given to Shrikant Shinde as Super CM, I believe." In addition, he stated, "Who exactly is in charge of the state's affairs? This state appears to be in disarray. This is the Chief Minister's official residence. Everyone, including the CM's family, respects the Chief Minister's chair. You should sit beside the CM's chair if you want to attend official or informal meetings. It is the source of self-esteem for 13 crores Maharashtrians."

The feud between the two Sena camps over who will be allowed to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 5 heated up this week.

