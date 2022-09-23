Stay vigilant: India asks citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to hate crimes

The external affairs ministry and India's high commission and consulates in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities and asked them to investigate the "crimes and take appropriate action".

India's external affairs ministry on Friday issued an advisory asking its nationals in Canada to "exercise due caution and remain vigilant" against the backdrop of what it said was a "sharp increase" in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities.

In an advisory, the external affairs ministry said that there has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the recent holding of a so-called referendum by "pro-Khalistan" elements on creating an independent homeland for Sikhs.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," it said.

The external affairs ministry and India's high commission and consulates in Canada have taken up these incidents with Canadian authorities and asked them to investigate the "crimes and take appropriate action".

"The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the advisory added.

According to the advisory, Indian nationals and students in Canada may register with the high commission in Ottawa or consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the MADAD portal at madad.gov.in. Such registration will allow the Indian missions to "better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency".

On Thursday, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had described the referendum by pro-Khalistan elements as a "farcical exercise…held by extremist and radical elements".

Though the Canadian government has said it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and that it won’t recognise the so-called referendum, this wasn’t enough to address the concerns on the Indian side.