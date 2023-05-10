Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala

    The doctors from the government and private hospitals will participate in the strike till 8 am on Thursday.

    IMA begins state-wide strike over death of woman doctor in Kerala
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Kollam: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has started a statewide protest over the death of a house surgeon in Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The doctors from the government and private hospitals will participate in the strike till 8 am on Thursday. The doctors will provide service only in case of emergency.

    The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) has also started a protest in the case. The staff of Kottarakkara taluk hospital protested by boycotting services by taking to the streets. 

    All government hospitals in the state will provide just emergency care, according to KGMOA. Additionally, house surgeons are taking part in the strike.

    In a shocking incident, Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a school teacher Sandeep early today while she was dressing his wound. The accused stabbed the 23-year-old doctor six times.

    Sandeep, according to hospital officials, stabbed the doctor six times in the back. She had stab wounds to her back and abdomen, according to the doctors who treated her at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to the extensive internal injuries they produced, this turned out to be fatal.

    Sandeep was involved in a fight with his neighbors, which led to the police taking him into detention. Police took him to the hospital as he was hurt during the fight. He reportedly became aggressive as the doctor was treating him for a wound. He stabbed the policemen and the doctor.

    The accused used scissors from the dressing room to attack the police officers and the doctor. Sandeep, who became aggressive, also vandalized the hospital. He is now in the police custody.

    At the same time, neither the hospital staff nor the police officers know what prompted the accused. Reports also say that Sandeep was under treatment in a de-addiction centre.

