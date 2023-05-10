Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    Kollam: An accused who was taken to the hospital for treatment at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Tuesday night stabbed five people, including a female doctor and police officers. The incident happened at 5 am on Wednesday. Dr Vandana Das succumbed to her severe injuries. 

    The accused Sandeep (42) is a UP school teacher and a native of Pooyappally.

    After sustaining numerous wounds, the doctor was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the accused stabbed the doctor in the chest. 

    The relatives informed the police after Sandeep unleashed an attack at home, following which the police took him into custody.

    Sandeep reportedly became aggressive as the doctor was treating him for a wound. He stabbed the policemen and the doctor.

    The police officers are receiving medical care at the taluk hospital. The accused used scissors from the dressing room to attack the police officers and the doctor. Sandeep, who became aggressive, also vandalised the hospital. 

    At the same time, neither the hospital staff nor the police officers know what prompted the accused.

    (More details to follow)

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
