A light-hearted incident at IIT Ropar's convocation went viral, garnering more than 17 million views in a single day and capturing hearts on social media. The now-famous video shows a lecturer and graduating student having a hilarious conversation that had the audience in stitches.

“When your Professor says yes to black shades at convocation… and rocks them too while awarding degrees! Iconic moments only at IIT Ropar," read the caption that accompanied the viral clip.

In the video, a student named Kartik is seen walking up to collect his degree. As he poses for a photo, he turns to the professor beside him and cheekily asks if he can wear sunglasses for the picture. The professor quickly agrees, amused. The professor smiles and responds, "Laao (Give me)," after Kartik ups the ante with, "Sir aapke liye bhi hai (Sir, I have a pair for you as well)."

The professor quickly replaces his normal spectacles with the shades and poses with the student, eliciting applause and amusement from the crowd.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the professor’s playful spirit and for making the convocation memorable. "The combination of coolest professor and student," said one user.

"I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted to instead of making it a scene," added another user. A third user remarked, "Ahhh pookie prof spotted, aura!"

Similar Hilarious Convocation Ceremonies

Convocation ceremonies frequently produce viral moments when instructors and students forego formality in favour of humorous interactions that resonate on the internet. These gatherings, which range from light-hearted banter to surprising gestures, serve as a platform for heartwarming videos that are widely shared outside of school.

In a video that went popular on TikTok last year, a professor at the University of Texas received praise for stopping a graduation ceremony to personally give a student his cap that had come off and giving him a quick embrace.

Online praise erupted in 2023 after a student disclosed he was the first person in his family to graduate, and an NYU professor gave him a surprise fist bump on stage.