IIT Delhi's Handloom Hackathon 2.0 brought together innovators, researchers and weavers to develop AI-powered and technology-driven solutions for India's handloom sector, boosting sustainability, productivity and market access.

Combining technology with tradition, Handloom Hackathon 2.0, organised at IIT Delhi, saw the participation of innovators, students, and industry experts who worked on coming up with realistic solutions to help India modernise its handloom system. The event, held under the theme of "Weaving Innovations", was organised by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles.

Strong Participation Nationally

According to the Ministry of Textiles, over 2,500 participants registered themselves for the hackathon. Out of all these registrations, 100 teams with 280 members were selected through the tough screening process for the final round of the event.

These finalists came up with technological innovations that can solve the problems of the handloom industry.

Innovative Ideas in the Handloom Sector

Many innovations, including innovations in loom technology, designing products, sustainable practices, digital marketing and increased market outreach were put forth by participants.

Some groups proposed AI-driven software applications, eco-friendly manufacturing processes and other technologies to help boost productivity, improve quality and generate income for weavers. There were many innovations on display which could aid traditional weavers in competing against each other in the Indian as well as international market.

Joining Hands in Textile Innovation

The programme featured senior government representatives, academia and entrepreneurs specializing in textile innovations.

M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms) stressed the importance of using India’s rich handloom tradition along with technological advances to innovate designs and weaving techniques.

India Handmade Portal for Wider Reach of Market

M. Beena pointed out India Handmade Portal as well, which is an online portal where weavers get an opportunity to sell their products directly to customers.

Further, she pointed out that collaboration with institutes like IITs and NIFTs will lead to development of technology that would help in reducing the physical efforts, improve precision of weaving process and increase the income of the artisans.

Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi for Handloom

Professor Deepti Gupta, Head of Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi, said that IIT Delhi is going to have a Centre of Excellence in Handloom Technology soon.

This center would deal with maintaining the uniqueness of handloom fabrics while increasing their standardization, technology use and production efficiency.

Teams That Won in Four Different Categories

This hackathon celebrated the winning teams in four different categories, which include livelihood and financial inclusion, access to the digital marketplace, sustainability and environmental impact, and innovations in design and operation.

Winning teams from universities like IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University, KCG College of Technology, IIHT Salem, Kumaraguru College of Technology, KLB IIHT Hyderabad, and start-up company Savinya Studio demonstrated innovative solutions in how technology could be used to create a more competitive and sustainable Indian handloom industry.