Delhi Laxmi Yojana received over 1.47 lakh registrations on its first day, reflecting strong public support. The Delhi government also expanded the Vidya Vahini scheme to provide bicycles to 1.40 lakh schoolgirls.

The recently started Delhi Laxmi Yojana in Delhi has been welcomed overwhelmingly by the women folk in the national capital. In less than 24 hours after opening the online registration portal for the scheme, more than 1.47 lakh registrations were made, which is a great start for yet another flagship welfare scheme of the Delhi government. Besides, the Delhi government has also fast-tracked the implementation of another important scheme - Vidya Vahini Yojana for education of girl students.

More than 1.47 Lakh Women Register on the First Day

As per the office of the Chief Minister, a total of 1,47,215 women have successfully registered themselves on the first day of the scheme itself.

Talking about the successful implementation of the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the huge number of registrations was a sign that women had immense faith in the scheme.

CM Asks Eligible Women to Register Themselves

The Chief Minister requested all eligible women to visit the official website and apply for getting the benefits provided under the scheme.

Posting about this news on social media, she mentioned the unprecedented response and asked the remaining eligible applicants to register themselves immediately to avail themselves of the welfare programme launched by the government.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Renamed as Delhi Laxmi Yojana

The Delhi government has recently changed the name of its major scheme Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to Delhi Laxmi Yojana.

While renaming the scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mentioned that it has been designed to make women dignified and independent. She also mentioned that the scheme reflects the dedication of the government towards keeping their promise to women.

Financial Aid to Enhance Female Empowerment

The government has faith that the financial aid that comes through the scheme will make the women empowered as well as able to deal with household costs.

It is also expected that the scheme will improve the economic situation of the beneficiary along with providing them with confidence.

Vidya Vahini Scheme for Girls

In yet another big step towards welfare, the Chief Minister distributed bicycles among over 3,000 class 9 girls within the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex.

According to the government, these bicycles will allow the girls to reach the school more conveniently.

Distribution Target of 1.40 Lakh Bicycles

In the coming month, the government of Delhi has made it its objective to distribute bicycles to almost 1.40 lakh girls studying in government-run schools in phases.

As per the Chief Minister, it is anticipated that the scheme will help in making commuting safer for the girls, as well as increase confidence among them for pursuing studies.