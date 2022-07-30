IIT-Bombay students threaten to go on hunger strike from August 6 over fee hike

This agitation began in early July when the IITB administration proposed a fee increase of nearly 35 per cent for all postgraduate programmes.

MTech and PhD students at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Powai, in Mumbai, will go on an indefinite hunger strike beginning August 6 unless their demands for a fee hike are met.

Postgraduate students at the premier institute have been outraged by the administration's decision to raise fees by nearly 35 per cent, which they have described as arbitrary and uncalled for.

"We demand that the recent fee increase be revoked immediately." "We also demand that the Board of Governors revoke the resolution passed by the Board of Governors that recommends a 5 per cent annual fee increase, on which this particular fee hike was implemented," said a statement released late Thursday night by protesting students. Students have also demanded that student representatives be included on the fee hike committee.

The institute did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

This agitation began in early July when the IITB administration proposed a fee increase of nearly 35 per cent for all postgraduate programmes.

The hike was approved by the Board of Governors nearly three years ago, but its implementation was halted due to the pandemic, according to the authorities. Students, on the other hand, have deemed the hike unjust.

The administration stated that rollback was not possible during an open house discussion between the college administration and students earlier this week. As a result, students increased their protests.

Another protesting student said that the increase is as much as 40-45 per cent in some courses. This increase is unjust in a year when many families are still struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Several research scholars are caring for their families while also paying fees from their stipend, which has not been increased in some time.

Also Read: NIRF Ranking 2022: Union education minister to announce for engineering, management, college rankings

Also Read: IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course; know fees, selection process & more

Also Read: IIT Bombay student ends life by jumping off from 7th floor, suicide note cites depression