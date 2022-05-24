Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course; know fees, selection process & more

    This academic session will commence in the last week of July at IIT Bombay's Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA). It is being launched in response to the demand from development stakeholders for an academic programme for professionals working in the development sector.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 24, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    IIT Bombay has launched a one-year Master in Development Practice (MDP) programme, with enrollment opening in the second week of May. Those who are interested and qualified can apply on the official website, www.iitb.ac.in. The application deadline is June 19.

    This academic session will commence in the last week of July at IIT Bombay's Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA). It is being launched in response to the demand from development stakeholders for an academic programme for professionals working in the development sector. CTARA has a long history of teaching development experts and practitioners, according to the tech institution.

    The new curriculum is open to professionals with a four-year degree in engineering, technology, planning, or architecture, or a five-year master's degree in physical sciences, and at least 24 months of cumulative field-based employment experience in the development sector. If you are currently working, you will require an experience certificate as well as a letter of recommendation from your boss.

    Mode of classes

    The MDP programme will be mostly delivered online, with some in-person courses hosted on campus for a few weeks. The talks are claimed to take place in the evenings and on weekends across two semesters of around 14 weeks each. A 6-week term for a field-based project will also be offered.

    Selection process

    The screening and admission procedure entails submitting a formal application together with the necessary papers and credentials. The candidate's application form, Statement of Purpose (SoP), written assignments, and interviews will be used to make the decision. The selection exam and interviews will be held on July 1 and 2.

    Fees

    The total programme price is Rs. 3,00,000, payable in two payments at the beginning of each semester. Furthermore, students participating in this programme will not get financial aid or dorm accommodations from IIT Bombay.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
