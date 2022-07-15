NIRF Ranking 2022: Union education minister to announce for engineering, management, college rankings

The Union Ministry of Education developed this system, which categorises educational institutions across India. Institutes will be classified into 11 groups based on their areas of operation: overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, legal, medical, architecture, dentistry, and research.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will unveil the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on JUly 15 at 11 am. The Union Ministry of Education developed this system, which categorises educational institutions across India. Institutes will be classified into 11 groups based on their areas of operation: overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, legal, medical, architecture, dentistry, and research.

For rating schools, several factors such as resources, research, and stakeholder perception, as well as five primary parameters - Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception - are taken into account. Last year, IIT-Madras was named the best overall educational college as well as the best engineering institute. IISc Bangalore came in second place in the overall category.

In NIRF Rankings 2021, IIT Madras was named the Top Institute in India in the Overall Category, followed by IISc Bangalore in second place and IIT Bombay in third place. Even this year, NIRF Rankings in 11 categories are likely to be issued. In the Universities category, IISc Bangalore was ranked first, followed by AIIMS Delhi as the top medical institution and NLSIU Bengaluru as the best legal institute. IIM Ahmedabad won the management category, while IIT Roorkee won the architecture category.

To evaluate colleges and universities, the NIRF assigns a 30% weightage to teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practise, out of a total weightage of 100%. While graduation results have been given a 20% weightage, outreach, inclusion, and perception have each been given a 10% weightage.