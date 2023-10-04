Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIM study shows massive impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Research by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore delves into the transformative influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. Over nine years and 105 episodes, the program has played a pivotal role in promoting key policy initiatives such as girls' welfare, yoga, and the revival of khadi.

    IIM study shows massive impact of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore has revealed the significant impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' in popularizing various policy initiatives. Over the past nine years, the programme has played a crucial role in promoting initiatives focused on girls' welfare, yoga, and the use of khadi.

    This research involved an analysis of 105 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' and assessed the enduring effects of these initiatives, both tangible and intangible, that were brought to light through this influential and strategic communication medium. The study also employed natural language processing (NLP) techniques to delve into the policy implications of 'Mann Ki Baat.'

    The report highlighted that 'Mann Ki Baat' has had a positive impact on various initiatives. For instance, it revitalized the popularity of khadi, an integral part of India's freedom struggle, which had seen a decline in modern times. With mentions on the program, khadi regained immense popularity, leading to increased sales and greater coverage on social media.

    Similarly, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, launched in January 2015, gained prominence after being featured on 'Mann Ki Baat.' The continuous mentions of the scheme in the program for two years contributed to its increasing fame. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), a deposit scheme designed for the girl child as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, also became widely popular and successful after being discussed on the program.

    Yoga, a concept with a long history, gained renewed fame following its mention in 'Mann Ki Baat' in December. However, it reached its peak popularity after extensive coverage of the program in May and June 2015, enhancing public understanding of its significance. Additionally, the Mudra Loan program gained recognition, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its popularity continued to grow.

    As of 2022, 'Mann Ki Baat' remains instrumental in raising public curiosity and awareness about various initiatives and policies, further contributing to its popularity and success.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPI will not oppose if Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: CPI will not oppose if Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad

    Row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada may recall many of its diplomats as sought by India

    Canada likely to recall many of its diplomats from India

    RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam AJR

    RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP AJR

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP

    Kerala: Police make first arrest in appointment bribery case linked to Health Minister's office Raheez arrested anr

    Kerala: Police make first arrest in appointment bribery case linked to Health Minister's office

    Recent Stories

    Kerala gold rate today october 4 2023 updates anr

    Kerala gold rate today: Prices remain unchanged; Rs 1880 fell in one week

    Who is Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri Joshi's husband who escaped car accident RKK

    Who is Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri Joshi's husband who escaped car accident

    7 essential oils for shiny strong luxurious hair gcw eai

    7 essential oils for shiny, strong, luxurious hair

    7 tips to focus on your goals and passion rkn

    7 tips to focus on your goals and passion

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday ATG

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon