Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway hits 116-year milestone in style

    Ooty's Nilgiri mountain railway celebrates its 116th anniversary, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's the longest and steepest meter gauge railway in Asia, with a rich history and cultural significance. A celebration at Udagai Railway Station included traditional performances and festivities.

    Iconic Nilgiri mountain railway hits 116-year milestone in style vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    On the occasion of Ooty’s iconic Nilgiri mountain railway’s 116th anniversary, a significant milestone. This remarkable train service holds a unique place in history, with its origins dating back to the British colonial era. It began operations between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on June 15, 1899, offering a picturesque journey through the hills. Later, on October 15, 1909, the railway service extended to the Udagai Hill station, expanding its reach and significance.

    Every year, October 15 is designated as Nilgiri Hill Railway Day, a day of recognition for this remarkable journey. This rail route is notable for its 16 tunnels, 216 arches, and 250 bridges, making it a marvel of engineering and offering an exceptional experience for travellers. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the longest and steepest meter gauge railway in all of Asia.

    Mysore to Ooty-7 places in South India to visit during Dussehra

    In recognition of its historical and cultural significance, UNESCO declared the Nilgiri Mountain Railway a World Heritage Site on July 15, 2005.

    Mysuru Dasara: South Western Railway announces special Bengaluru-Mysuru train; check details

    To honour this special day, a celebration was held at the Udagai Railway Station. Under the guidance of Nataraj, the founder of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Trust, tourists arriving on the mountain train were warmly welcomed with flowers. The occasion was marked with a cake-cutting ceremony, and sweets were distributed to all participants. This provided an opportunity to share the unique features and history of the mountain train with those in attendance.

    Adding to the festivities, the Todar people, who have a deep connection to the land, took part in the celebration. Dressed in their traditional cultural attire, they sang songs and performed dances in their native language, creating a captivating experience for the tourists who had chosen to ride the mountain train.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mizoram Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi says he is more interested in Israel than Manipur gcw

    Mizoram Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says 'he is more interested in Israel than Manipur'

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH) snt

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH)

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Supreme Court rejects woman request to terminate 26 week pregnancy gcw

    Supreme Court rejects woman's request to terminate 26-week pregnancy

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms AJR

    Amid industry uncertainties, TCS to hire 40,000 campus recruits in FY24: Company COO confirms

    Recent Stories

    Mizoram Election 2023 Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi says he is more interested in Israel than Manipur gcw

    Mizoram Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says 'he is more interested in Israel than Manipur'

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show rkn

    Leo : Vijay starrer producer approaches court to demand early morning show

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH) snt

    Jantar Mantar: At least 50 pro-Palestine supporters detained for denouncing Israel over Gaza action (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Poonam Pandey bold photos: Actress flaunts cleavage in colourful strapless bikini; see sizzling pictures

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO -The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    BPO India: Cynergy BPO - The Driver Behind CX-Driven Outsourcing Solutions

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon