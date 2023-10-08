Lifestyle

Mysore to Kerala-7 places in South India to visit during Dussehra

South India offers a unique cultural experience during Dussehra, with various regions showcasing their traditions and celebrations. Here are 7 places you can visit during Dussehra:
 

Mysuru, Karnataka

Mysuru is famous for its grand Dussehra celebrations, known as the Mysuru Dasara. The city's palace is beautifully illuminated, and a grand procession.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple hosts a special Dussehra celebration with religious ceremonies and cultural programs. 

Hyderabad, Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad stands out with its grand Ramoji Film City Dussehra Carnival, which includes cultural events, entertainment, and festive decorations.
 

Kodungallur, Kerala

Kodungallur Bharani Festival is a unique and intense celebration of the goddess Bhadrakali. Devotees gather to participate in processions and rituals.
 

Palakkad, Kerala

Dussehra is celebrated with the traditional Vela festival. The town is known for its grand processions featuring beautifully adorned elephants, folk music, and dance performances.
 

Chamundi Hills, Karnataka

Chamundi Hills near Mysuru is another significant Dussehra destination. The Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill is illuminated, and devotees throng to seek the blessings.
 

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty's flower show coincides with Dussehra celebrations and adds a touch of natural beauty to the festival. The hill station offers pleasant atmosphere during this time.
 

