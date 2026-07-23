The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog. The move comes just months after economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri was named the policy think tank's Vice Chairperson.

According to an order issued on Wednesday by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Anurag Jain as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog.

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Jain, a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer from 1989, has held a number of senior positions at both the national and state levels throughout his administrative career.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:89) as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to his predecessor," the order read.

The appointment comes months after the Centre named economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri as NITI Aayog's Vice Chairperson in April, succeeding Suman K. Bery. At the same time, Rajiv Gauba, Professor KV Raju, Professor Gobardhan Das, Dr M Srinivas, and Professor Abhay Karandikar were named full-time members of the Aayog.

Who is Anurag Jain?

Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed the state's Chief Secretary in October 2024, and his term is set to expire on August 31. He previously worked as Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Jain received his B.Tech (Honours) in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1986 and then acquired a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Maxwell School in the United States.

Between 2011 to 2015, he worked as a Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. Previously, in 2005, he was the secretary to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During his early administrative career, Jain also served as Collector of Mandla, Mandsaur, and Bhopal.