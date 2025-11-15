Indian Air Force and French Air Force will begin their 8th edition of bilateral air exercise ‘Garuda’ at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16, wherein IAF’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI will be participating.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force and French Air Force will begin their 8th edition of bilateral air exercise ‘Garuda’ at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16, wherein IAF’s fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI will be participating.

The fighter aircraft was airlifted by the transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise. The IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters.

During the exercise, “the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations,” IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said.

“This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF.”

Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces.

“Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations.”

The Garuda exercise will help boost bilateral relations between the IAF and the French Air Force.

“The IAF air troops will have an opportunity to operate in an international environment.”