Assam Congress gears up for assembly elections, releasing its second list of 23 candidates, bringing the total to 65 of 126 seats. Party President Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat. 15 seats have been allocated to alliance partners.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that the Congress is gearing up for the Assam assembly elections, dates for which will be announced by the Election Commission later today. The Congress leader said that they have announced seats for their alliance partners.

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Congress Announces Candidates, Alliance Seat-Sharing

Gogoi told ANI, "In view of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Congress Party has announced the second list for 23 seats. Along with this, we have also announced seats for our alliance partners, various regions, and national left-wing parties on 15 seats..." Yesterday, the party released its second list of candidates for the state polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats. The party has announced that the three-time MP Gaurav Gogoi will be the party nominee from the Jorhat constituency.

The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners.

Newly Announced Candidates

In the new list, the party has fielded former MP Abdul Khaleque from Mandia. Among other candidates, Kartik Chandra Ray has been named from Golakganj, Wazed Ali Choudhury from Birsing Jarua, Amrit Badsha from Bilasipara and Mohibur Rohman from Mankachar.

Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam will contest from Goalpara East, while Kishor Kumar Brahma has been nominated from Dudhnoi (ST). Nurul Islam has been fielded from Srijangram, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria and Pranjit Choudhury from Rangia.

Kishore Kumar Baruah will contest from Dimoria (SC), while Santanu Borah has been named the candidate from New Guwahati. The party has also announced Rijumoni Talukdar from Mangaldai, Jhilli Choudhury from Hojai, Batash Urang from Dhekiajuli and Kartik Chandra Kurmi from Rangapara. Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum will contest from Gohpur, while Sailen Sonowal has been fielded from Dhemaji (ST). Further, Devid Phukan will contest from Tinsukia, Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong, Sagorika Bora from Dergaon and Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha from Dholai (SC). Aminur Rashid Choudhury has been nominated from Karimganj South.

A Look at Past Assam Elections

2021 Election Results

In the 2021 elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

2016 Election Results

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections. (ANI)