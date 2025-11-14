An Indian Air Force Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram, Chennai, during a routine sortie. The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the incident.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilatus basic trainer aircraft, Pilatus PC-7, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday while on a routine training sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely, IAF officials said

Court of Inquiry Ordered

A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause.

About the Pilatus PC-7 Aircraft

The Indian Air Force uses Pilatus aircraft to train its young pilots during their initial training. The aircraft were acquired from Switzerland around 15 years ago and replaced the HPT-32 fleet.

Previous Crash Incident

In December 2023, a Pilatus aircraft had crashed, killing the two IAF pilots, an instructor and a cadet in Telangana's Medak district during a training exercise.