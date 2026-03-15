Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, questioning his patriotism over his 'Lapata Gas' jibe. Maurya accused Yadav of spreading rumours and panic amid a global energy crisis affecting fuel supply.

Maurya questions Akhilesh's patriotism

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday has hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the LPG issue, alleging that there are doubts about his "patriotism".

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Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said, "I can't call Akhilesh Yadav a traitor to the country, but there are doubts about his patriotism. At a time when the country and the world are facing an energy crisis due to the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel, statements like these are only spreading rumours."

He said the global situation has affected fuel supply and demand, leading to an increase in LPG bookings across the country. "Earlier, daily bookings for 50-55 lakh gas cylinders used to happen before this crisis, but now they have reached around 88 lakh. Whether it is Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, they are working to spoil the atmosphere and spread rumours," Maurya said.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, such statements could create unnecessary fear among citizens. "Their statements are causing panic in the country. The public will set them straight," he added.

Maurya's remarks came after Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP-led central government over LPG availability, referring to it as "Lapata Gas" and accusing the government of misleading the public.

Speaking to mediapersons earlier, Yadav criticised the government's handling of international relations amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and suggested that stronger diplomatic efforts could have reduced the impact of the crisis.

Maurya on West Bengal politics

Meanwhile, Maurya also commented on the political situation in West Bengal, claiming that the ruling All India Trinamool Congress was losing ground and that the Bharatiya Janata Party was gaining support among voters.

"In West Bengal, TMC is on its way out, and BJP is coming in. The atmosphere in favour of the BJP has left the TMC rattled, so they are lashing out and engaging in Muslim appeasement politics. The public will give them a fitting response," Maurya said. (ANI)