The Election Commission is set to announce the poll schedule for Tamil Nadu and other states. AIADMK declared its readiness for the upcoming elections, where the DMK-led alliance will face the BJP-AIADMK coalition. BJP also attacked the DMK government.

ECI To Announce Poll Schedule

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for the four states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday afternoon. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that they are ready for elections even if it is held tomorrow. Sathyan told ANI, "It is said that the dates would be announced by evening, 4 pm. We are ready and prepared for it, even if the elections were to be held tomorrow."

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Elections will be held for the 234 seats of the Tamil Nadu Assembly with incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance seeking a second consecutive term, pitted against the BJP-AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats. Congress stood at 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent.

Prior to that, in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, AIADMK took the lead with 134 seats, DMK won 89 seats, followed by Congress at 8 seats. The voter turnout was 73.6 per cent.

Poll Preparedness Review

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Pudducherry previously this month.

According to a release, the Election Commission appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

BJP Slams DMK Government

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of neglecting a rising tide of violence against women.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan compared the state administration to the infamous Roman emperor, stating, "The utterly incompetent, inconsiderate and insensitive DMK Govt, led by MK Stalin, can be best described as a modern-day Nero. Like how Nero was merrily playing the fiddle when Rome was burning. When brutal sexual violence and assaults are being committed against women in Tamil Nadu in broad daylight, the DMK Govt and CM MK Stalin, who is also the Home Minister, are busy making reels and have failed to stop these crimes." (ANI)