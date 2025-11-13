New Delhi: Indian Army’s Southern Command has successfully conducted Exercise Akhand Prahaar across the desert Sector in Rajasthan, as part of Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

New Delhi: Indian Army’s Southern Command has successfully conducted Exercise Akhand Prahaar across the desert Sector in Rajasthan, as part of Tri-Services Exercise Trishul. During the exercise, newly formed Rudra Brigade, an Integrated All Arms Brigade, executed precise manoeuvres and proved its ability for a high degree of coordination and effectiveness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The brigade, which integrates Infantry, Armoured, Mechanised Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence Artillery and Engineers, has been validated full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps.

Scroll to load tweet…

While reviewing the Corps operational preparedness, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Diraj Seth said that he was satisfied with the brigade's performance. The exercise also witnessed seamless synergy between Indian Army and Indian Air Force and involved Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of the land forces.

The exercise also served as a real-time testbed for evaluating next-generation indigenous technologies under realistic battlefield conditions.

Employment of indigenous drones, unmanned systems, counter-drone systems and Electronic Warfare grid, underscored India’s growing technological edge in line with the national vision of Atmanirbharta in Defence.

“The exercise reaffirmed the Konark Corps’ transformation into a modern, agile and networked force — future-ready for multi-domain, high-tempo operations.”

The Army Commander commended all participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation and joint operational excellence epitomising Southern Command’s ethos of Jointness, Technology Absorption and Operational Excellence.

Exercise Akhand Prahaar reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to operational excellence, joint force integration, and precision warfare.