Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a SIR workshop in Dehradun. Meanwhile, the SIR process has been completed in five poll-bound regions, with the Election Commission of India expected to announce the election schedule soon.

CM Dhami Attends State Workshop in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) state workshop being held in Dehradun. Party leaders Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam were also present at the workshop.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ECI Preps for Polls in 5 States, 1 UT

Meanwhile, the SIR process in the four poll-bound states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory), has been completed. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) on Sunday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had on March 10 visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state. They had also visited the other states which are heading into polls to review poll preparedness. The Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry previously this month.

Central Observers Appointed for Fair Polls

According to a release, the Election Commission appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.