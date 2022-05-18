Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    I will make everything right: Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann over farmers' protest

    Farmers had threatened to stage similar protests as Delhi in Chandigarh if their demands were not met. However, after the farmers meeting with Mann did not go as planned, the farmers marched to the capital city but were stopped by police.
     

    Chandigarh, First Published May 18, 2022, 9:24 AM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government is under pressure from the farmers, demanding bonuses and minimum support prices for certain commodities. They claim that Chief Minister agreed to their demand for a Rs 500 incentive but that no notification was issued. Farmers have also demanded that MSP on Basmati and Moong be announced.

    Following media reports, Punjab's CM stated its farmer's right to protest; however, sloganeering 'murdabad-murdabad' does not seem good. Adding that he'll make everything right, but that doesn't mean that they start thinking 'murdabad' slogans haven't been raised after two months, so let's visit Chandigarh. 

    Other demands from farmers include no prepaid electricity metres, compensation of Rs 500 per quintal of wheat, lifting of the wheat export ban, cancellation of the paddy sowing schedule, uninterrupted power supply, and MSP on 23 crops, including maize and green grammes.

    On Tuesday, the former Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu questioned the promised bonus by the chief minister. He also asked whether the government has 5,000 crores to pay promised bonuses.

    Sidhu stated that AAP's announcements are merely announcements in a series of tweets. "So what's the point of biting more than you can chew? Where has the CM bonus promised to wheat farmers gone? Is there enough money in the government's budget to pay the promised bonus? Is the government capable of providing farmers with 8 hours of electricity? Why hasn't MSP on Maiz and Moongi been notified? "In a series of tweets, he inquired.

    In another tweet, he stated that the government should allow farmers to sow paddy beginning June 10. He stated that the delayed crop contains more moisture, lowering its value. "Is the government doing this to save energy during peak hours? Why should farmers always be in pain? Why hasn't it declared MSP on Basmati if it is truly committed to diversification? "He stated.

    He added that farmers would continue to protest unless there was a sustainable market. Punjab, according to Sidhu, cannot uplift farmers because it is running on overdrafts and lacks policies with budgetary allocation. "The greater the financial distress, the more the law and order situation deteriorates. Today, Punjab is at the mercy of the Central Government," he stated.
     

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
