Patiala clashes: Senior cops removed, internet suspended till 6pm

Clashes erupted outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) launched a 'Khalistan Murdabad March.' Members of the two groups also flung stones at each other while waving swords. After police fired in the air to disperse the gathering, the situation was brought under control.

A day after clashes between two groups during an anti-Khalistan march in Patiala wounded four people, the Punjab government took harsh action against the state police, dismissing three top officials from their posts for failing to manage the violence in the area.

The government has transferred the Inspector General of Police (IG) Patiala range, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Patiala with immediate effect, according to a message from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Office. Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been selected as the new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik as the new SSP Patiala, and Wazir Singh as the new SP Patiala.

The city's curfew, which was imposed at 7 pm yesterday, was lifted at 6 am today, but mobile internet and SMS services remained restricted to avoid rumor-mongering, officials said. After an 11-hour curfew, mobile internet services have also been snapped in Patiala. According to the government order, all mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm on Saturday (April 30) to curb the transmission of “inflammatory material and false rumours”.

The decision was made by the government to discourage rumor-mongering, according to Patiala Deputy Commissioner, as cited by news agency ANI.

Following the confrontation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called a high-level meeting of police. The CM later stated that he has launched an investigation into the fight and has issued stern instructions that no one perpetrator be spared.