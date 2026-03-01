PM Modi launched infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The projects aim to enhance connectivity and boost the economy, and include new highways, redeveloped railway stations, and new FM transmitters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore in Madurai, aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving mobility and accelerating regional economic development.

Addressing the gathering in Madurai, PM Modi called the infrastructure projects a "proud chapter in the development journey of Tamil Nadu." "Today's event marks a proud chapter in Tamil Nadu's development journey. We have laid foundation stones, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the projects worth over Rs 4400 crore. These projects will transform connectivity, boost the economy, create jobs and transform lakhs of people's lives. Better road for farmers to reach markets, easier travel for tourists and pilgrims, faster transport for businesses," the Prime Minister said.

Road Connectivity Projects

Today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87.

Four-Laning of Marakkanam-Puducherry Section

According to a press release from the PMO, the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry section will help reduce traffic congestion in urban areas of Puducherry, reduce travel time by nearly 50 per cent, from one hour to about 30 minutes. The project will provide seamless connectivity among key National Highways and State Highways, enhance access to prominent destinations such as Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station and Auroville, strengthen connectivity between coastal villages and Viluppuram district headquarters, and boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

Four-Laning of Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section

The four-laning of the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 will provide faster access to major religious destinations, including Madurai, Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The project will reduce travel time by around 40 per cent, from one hour to approximately 35 minutes. It will strengthen multi-modal connectivity by linking major railway stations at Madurai and Rameswaram, airports at Madurai and INS Parundu, and non-major ports at Pamban and Rameswaram. Aligned with the principles of PM Gati Shakti, the corridor will integrate key economic nodes including fishing clusters, a Special Economic Zone, a Mega Food Park and a textile cluster, thereby catalysing trade, industry and socio-economic development across the region.

Rail Infrastructure Upgrades

PM Modi also inaugurated rail infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, improving operational efficiency and strengthening rail-based connectivity in the State.

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Redevelopments

He inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These redeveloped railway stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction, and Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu. These stations have been upgraded with modern passenger-centric amenities while incorporating local architectural elements and cultural aesthetics, including improved accessibility, enhanced station buildings, modern waiting halls, lifts and escalators, upgraded platforms and Divyangjan-friendly facilities.

New Chennai Rail Line

He also dedicated to the nation the Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore Fourth Line, a rail line that will significantly enhance operational efficiency in the Chennai suburban rail network by facilitating additional passenger and freight train services and benefiting lakhs of daily commuters, including office-goers, IT professionals, students and traders.

Broadcasting Services Expansion

To further strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister inaugurated three new Akashvani FM relay transmitters at Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore. These transmitters will expand regional coverage, ensure uninterrupted FM broadcasting and enhance access to public broadcasting services across multiple districts of the State. (ANI)