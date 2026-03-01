The Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir mourned the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, staging widespread protests in Srinagar, Ramban, and Bandipore against the US-Israel strikes that reportedly caused his death.

Mourning and Protests in Jammu and Kashmir

Women and children of the Shia Muslim community on Sunday mourned the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, in the Bathindi area of Jammu.

Earlier in the day, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes. The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban today. Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations. In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident.

Earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

Religious Leader Condemns Killing

Meanwhile, Maulana Mohd Ali Mohsin Taqvi, Imam of Shia Jama Masjid, on Sunday condemned the act, stating it's a worrying precedent where leaders can be targeted, putting countries' sovereignty at risk, adding, "the world is about to witness worse days."

Speaking to the media, "Every person in favour of justice and sovereignty of a country is deeply saddened today. The world is about to witness worse days. The President of any country can be abducted, any country's leadership can be killed with bombs... It was Iran today, tomorrow it may be Turkiye, Saudi Arabia... We are deeply saddened today", he said. He further informed that a condolence meeting is being held in Delhi to pay tribute to the Iranian leader. "We are holding a condolence meeting today. The Supreme Leader of Iran was a simple man and was known as a major scholar of the Islamic world. He never bowed in front of the oppressor", he said.

Iran Mourns, Focus Shifts to Succession

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence. Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)