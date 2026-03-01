PM Narendra Modi, in Madurai, called for a 'developed Tamil Nadu for developed India'. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore, including highways, aimed at boosting development and connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for "developed Tamil Nadu for developed India," assuring the Centre's support to "inclusive development" in the State. Addressing a public gathering in Madurai, PM Modi hailed the inauguration and foundation stone laying of infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore.

As he laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87, PM Modi said that the projects will ease the travel for pilgrims and ensure smooth transit of agricultural and marine goods.

The Prime Minister said, "Every Indian is inspired to build a developed nation by 2047, and Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation's destiny. Our collective goal is a 'developed Tamil Nadu for developed India'. Centre remains fully committed to enabling inclusive development and the state's progress."

Highway Network Expansion

"In the past 12 years, the government of India made huge investments in the highway networks of Tamil Nadu. Over 4,000 kilometres of highways have been built here since 2014. I am happy to lay the foundation stones today for two major Highway projects. This ensures ease of travel for pilgrims and smooth movement of agricultural produce and marine products," he noted.

Transformation in Indian Railways

Further, PM Modi said that the Indian railways have undergone a historic transformation in the last decade, with the railway sector budget increasing nine times since 2014. "Over the last decade, Indian railways have undergone a historic transformation... This is particularly visible in Tamil Nadu. The Railway budget allocation has increased dramatically, ninefold, since our government came in. More than 1300 kilometres of new railway tracks have been laid, 97 per cent electrification has been achieved, hundreds of flyovers and underpasses and improved safety and efficiency," PM Modi said.

He added, "Last year, I inaugurated the new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. It's India's first vertical lift sea bridge, a symbol of engineering excellence. This bridge in itself has become a major tourist attraction in Tamil Nadu."

Increased Funding and Future Projects

While the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has accused the Centre of not providing the state with adequate funds, PM Modi said that the infrastructure funding to the state has tripled compared to the previous decade. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the Centre has proposed Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train corridors and a rare earth mineral corridor, which PM Modi said will "revolutionise the economy" of the region.

He said, "Infrastructure funding to Tamil Nadu has tripled compared to the previous decade. The budget of 2026 continues the trend with a strong focus on Tamil Nadu. In this budget, we have proposed Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad bullet train corridors. They will revolutionise the economy of this whole region. The budget lists Tamil Nadu as part of the rare earth corridors. Rare earth corridors will promote advanced manufacturing, research and tech development."

Key Projects and Their Impact

Marakkanam-Puducherry Highway Section

Earlier today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87. According to a press release from the PMO, the four-laning of the Marakkanam-Puducherry section will help reduce traffic congestion in urban areas of Puducherry, and reduce travel time by nearly 50 per cent, from one hour to about 30 minutes. The project will provide seamless connectivity among key National Highways and State Highways, enhance access to prominent destinations such as Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station and Auroville, strengthen connectivity between coastal villages and Viluppuram district headquarters, and boost tourism and economic activity in the region.

Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Highway Section

The four-laning of the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87 will provide faster access to major religious destinations, including Madurai, Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi. The project will reduce travel time by around 40 per cent, from one hour to approximately 35 minutes. It will strengthen multi-modal connectivity by linking major railway stations at Madurai and Rameswaram, airports at Madurai and INS Parundu, and non-major ports at Pamban and Rameswaram. Aligned with the principles of PM Gati Shakti, the corridor will integrate key economic nodes, including fishing clusters, a Special Economic Zone, a Mega Food Park and a textile cluster, thereby catalysing trade, industry and socio-economic development across the region.

Railway Infrastructure Upgrades

PM Modi also inaugurated eight redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These redeveloped railway stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction, and Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu.

He also dedicated to the nation the Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore Fourth Line, a rail line that will significantly enhance operational efficiency in the Chennai suburban rail network by facilitating additional passenger and freight train services and benefiting lakhs of daily commuters, including office-goers, IT professionals, students and traders.

Broadcasting Services Enhancement

To further strengthen broadcasting services in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister inaugurated three new Akashvani FM relay transmitters at Kumbakonam, Yercaud and Vellore. These transmitters will expand regional coverage, ensure uninterrupted FM broadcasting and enhance access to public broadcasting services across multiple districts of the state. (ANI)