    Terror angle not ruled out in Mohali blast; CM Mann says won't spare culprits

    A rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, was launched from the street in the Monday night attack, according to police, who added that the blast was minor. According to them, the RPG smashed panes at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.

    Mohali, First Published May 10, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal denounced the Mohali bomb and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. Mann has also requested a meeting with the DGP and other senior officers at his house on Tuesday to discuss the course of action taken so far in the subject.

    Here are top developments in the case:

    • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe in the case.  
    • "The Mohali bombing is a despicable act by people who wish to disrupt Punjab's tranquillity. The Punjab government of the Aam Aadmi Party would not grant those people's requests. Peace will be preserved under all circumstances with the help of the whole Punjabi people, and the perpetrators would be severely punished (sic)," Kejriwal stated in a Hindi tweet.
    • According to reports, two suspects arrived in a vehicle and fired an RPG from around 80 metres away from the intelligence office building.
    • Security has been increased at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters, where a team of Punjab Police officers and commandos has been deployed.
    • "It's only a minor explosion. The attack came from the exterior of the structure. It was done using rocket-propelled fire. There were no casualties or losses. Our top officials and FSL team are looking into it," according to Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh.
    • On Monday night, a minor explosion shook the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. While no casualties or deaths were recorded, authorities stated the attack was carried out from outside the building using a rocket-propelled grenade. The police, on the other hand, are looking into the terror aspect of the case.

    The explosion occurred just days after the seizure of an explosive device near Chandigarh's Burail Jail on April 24. In recent months, there has been a surge in the use of drones to deliver weapons and explosives from Pakistan to Punjab.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
