A Korean wpman's post went viral after sharing her "culture shock" of experiencing movie intermission in India. In a video, she described her confusion when the film suddenly stopped, initially believing it was over or a technical issue. She later learned that scheduled intervals are a common practice in Indian cinemas, unlike in South Korea.

A Korean content creator has gone viral after revealing the "biggest culture shock" she experienced while watching a movie in India. Unlike many international audiences, she was caught completely off guard when the film suddenly paused midway and the screen went black—a moment she initially mistook for the end of the movie or a technical glitch.

Sharing her experience in a viral social media video, she explained that she had never encountered the concept of a scheduled intermission in a cinema before. Recalling the incident, she said, "The biggest culture shock I had in India was at an Indian movie theatre."

She went on to describe her confusion, saying, "The screen suddenly went black. I thought the movie was over." It was only after noticing that other moviegoers remained seated and calmly waited that she realised nothing was wrong. Someone later explained that Indian films often include an interval, allowing audiences to take a break before the second half begins.

Check the viral video here:

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The creator admitted the experience left her surprised, as such planned breaks are uncommon in South Korean cinemas, where films are typically screened from start to finish without interruption.

Her video quickly resonated with viewers online, with many Indians saying the interval is such a familiar part of the movie-going experience that they rarely think twice about it. Several users explained that intermissions offer audiences time to buy snacks, use the restroom and discuss the first half of the film before the story resumes.

Others pointed out that while the practice is gradually becoming less common for some international releases, the interval remains deeply rooted in Indian cinema, particularly for mainstream commercial films.

The viral clip also sparked conversations about how everyday customs can seem unusual to visitors experiencing a different culture for the first time. Many social media users appreciated the creator's curiosity and her light-hearted reaction, saying travel often reveals the small cultural differences that make every country unique.

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