The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court sentenced former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years' imprisonment in a 2013 sexual assault case. Goa CM Pramod Sawant hailed the verdict as a 'victory for justice'. Tejpal intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.

CM Welcomes Verdict as 'Victory for Justice'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court's verdict sentencing former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to 10 years' imprisonment in a 2013 sexual assault case, saying it was a "victory for justice".

"The verdict delivered today by the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court in the Tarun Tejpal case is a victory for justice. Since the incident occurred in Goa, it was the responsibility of the Goa Police and the government to consistently follow up on the case. Our government pursued the matter diligently, and today the verdict has been delivered," CM Sawant told ANI.

High Court Sentences Tejpal to 10 Years

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday sentenced Tejpal to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the sexual assault case filed by his junior colleague in 2013. The verdict came on the Goa government's appeal challenging Tejpal's acquittal by the Goa Sessions Court in 2021. The High Court had earlier convicted him in the case.

Goa Govt to Review Sentence, Fine

Following the verdict, Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam said the state government would examine the court's order, including the sentence awarded and the fine imposed, before deciding on further legal action.

"Regarding the sentence of 10 years, we will study the matter. We will decide whether to challenge that part of the order. We have not taken any decision so far," Pangam said.

He added that the state had sought the maximum possible fine and would take a call after receiving a certified copy of the order. "We wanted the maximum fine to be imposed, and once we receive a copy of the order, we will take a call on it," he said. Pangam further said the court had granted Tejpal four weeks' time to surrender. "Actually, four weeks' time has now been granted, although initially it was announced as two weeks," he added.

Case Background and Conviction

Earlier, senior Goa Police official Sunita Sawant, who was the Investigating Officer in the case, said Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakhs, with two weeks given to surrender.

Advocate Cyndiana Silva, who represented the Goa Police and the state government, said Tejpal had been convicted for all the offences he was charged with.

The case pertains to allegations by a woman journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator in Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, and was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement. In May 2021, a Goa sessions court had acquitted Tejpal of all charges, following which the Goa government challenged the order before the Bombay High Court.

Tejpal to Approach Supreme Court, Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

Speaking ahead of the sentencing, Tejpal had said he would approach the Supreme Court and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. "We will go to the Supreme Court, hundred per cent we will go. I have no doubt. For 13 years, because of a political vendetta due to Tehelka's work, they have been after me. We fought the case in the trial court for seven and a half years and were acquitted. Now they are after me again. They acquit those who are with them, but they go after those who have ever done journalism against them or said anything against them. You are journalists; go and see how many people they have framed in false cases in the last 12 years. They have framed me too, but I still got acquitted. Despite that, now it depends on journalists to go and ask questions," he said.