Assam Police's STF arrested three more accused from Kolkata in a major GST and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud case. The arrests of Vivek Kumar Gupta, Surajit Barman, and Vineet Kumar Poddar bring the total apprehended to 12.

Three More Arrested in GST Fraud Case

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, on Thursday, apprehended three more accused persons from Kolkata, West Bengal, in connection with major GST and fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud cases, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

The STF said the arrests were made during coordinated raid and search operations conducted outside the state as part of its continued action against pan-India GST fraud syndicates and fraudulent ITC claimants.

On August 2, Vivek Kumar Gupta and Surajit Barman were apprehended from Tiljala in Kolkata. Subsequently, on August 4, another prime accused, Vineet Kumar Poddar, was arrested from Kaikhali in Kolkata.

During the operations, mobile phones, SIM cards and various incriminating documents were recovered and seized from their possession, the STF said. The arrested accused persons were brought to Guwahati on transit remand after obtaining necessary orders from the competent court.

The STF said Vineet Kumar Poddar and Vivek Kumar Gupta are residents of Kolkata, West Bengal, while Surajit Barman, a resident of Barama in Assam's Baksa district, had been concealing himself in Kolkata to evade arrest. With these three arrests, the total number of persons apprehended by STF Assam in connection with the recently detected fake GST/ITC fraud cases has risen to 12, the press release stated. The investigation is underway, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, the STF added.

Earlier Operation Against Terror Network

Earlier, on July 25, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, conducted a coordinated operation with the assistance of the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta. The operation was launched based on credible intelligence regarding the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network allegedly involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, establishment of sleeper cells, and facilitation of terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

According to the investigation and intelligence inputs forming part of the case, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is alleged to operate in association with, and under the directions of, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan, through Pakistan-based handlers and encrypted communication channels. (ANI)