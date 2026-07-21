The YSRCP has questioned the TDP government's investment and employment claims in Andhra Pradesh. Citing Union Minister Jitin Prasada's reply, the party said only 2 of 10 projects were completed, and alleged a gap in claimed and actual growth.

YSRCP Cites Centre's Data to Question TDP's Claims

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has questioned the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government's claims of attracting large-scale investments and generating employment in the State.

Responding to a question raised by YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, said that 10 investment projects monitored by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India had been grounded in Andhra Pradesh over the past two years.

The party said that only two of these projects had completed construction, while the remaining projects were still under construction. The YSRCP further said that the Centre's reply put the estimated investment linked to these projects at Rs 6,962 crore, while 22,167 jobs were projected to be generated after the projects become operational. The party claimed that the employment figures were projections and did not represent jobs that had already been created.

'Gap Between Claims and Reality': YSRCP Alleges

The YSRCP also questioned the actual investment realised so far, the number of industries that had commenced commercial production and the number of people currently employed. In another reply cited by the party, the Centre said that 10,093 people participated in 201 entrepreneurship development programmes during 2024-25, while 32,428 people attended 625 programmes during 2025-26. The YSRCP said the data did not provide details on how many participants subsequently established industries, received financial assistance, started MSMEs or generated employment.

The party alleged that the figures cited in the Centre's replies showed a gap between the TDP-led coalition government's claims of industrial growth and employment generation and the actual status of projects in the state. The YSRCP further alleged that investment proposals and projected employment figures were being presented as achievements, while several projects remained under construction. (ANI)