Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will conduct the monthly SWAGAT public grievance redressal programme on July 23. The CM also visited a farm in Mahundra village to promote natural farming, calling it the only way to safeguard future generations.

SWAGAT Grievance Redressal Programme

The State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, held on the fourth Thursday of every month in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be conducted on July 23.

According to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister Office (CMO), the SWAGAT programme was launched in 2003 under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citizens may submit their representations for this SWAGAT programme in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar on Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The Chief Minister will remain personally present during the State SWAGAT programme on Thursday afternoon to hear the representations submitted by citizens.

CM Promotes Natural Farming

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Patel also adopted an innovative approach to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Back to Basics" vision to rural farmers by visiting natural farming farms.

In this context, the Chief Minister on July 18 visited the farm of farmer Alpesh Patel, who practices natural farming in Mahundra village of Gandhinagar taluka. He also showed keen interest in understanding cattle management at the gaushala and learning about cow-based natural farming practices.

During this visit, CM sat on a 'Charpoi' with the villagers of Mahundra and held an inspiring interaction with them. He said that natural farming is the only way to safeguard future generations. He added that reducing the excessive use of chemical fertilisers will help protect people from serious diseases while improving the health of both the soil and society, said a release.

Expressing concern over the declining health of the soil, he added that carbon levels in the soil have fallen to an alarming level. He said that natural farming is the only strong solution to improve the health of both the soil and the human body. He urged every citizen to take responsibility for conserving natural resources. (ANI)