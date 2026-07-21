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Jitendra Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi During Congress Protest Outside PM Modi's Delhi Residence Over NEET
Congress leaders led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protested near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Delhi residence, demanding accountability over alleged NEET irregularities and police action against students.
Congress leaders march towards PM's residence
A political protest over alleged irregularities in NEET and the police action against student protesters reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi on Tuesday, with senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, taking part in the demonstration.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who joined the protest near Lok Kalyan Marg. Senior party leaders KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Pariniti Shinde and Manickam Tagore were also present.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh reaches Lok Kalyan Marg and speaks with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over Congress's ongoing protest here. pic.twitter.com/Qw91kxoURi
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan joined the demonstration as Congress leaders demanded answers from the Centre over the NEET issue and alleged police action against protesting students.
Jitendra Singh meets Rahul Gandhi
One of the key moments during the protest came when Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh arrived near the protest site.
Singh, who is also the Union Minister for Science and Technology, was seen briefly speaking with Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders were seen in conversation as the protest continued outside the Prime Minister's residence.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh engages in a conversation with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over Congress's ongoing protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/D929hAzh8Q
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
The details of their discussion were not immediately known. However, sources, as quoted by News18, said Jitendra Singh told Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders that the government was willing to discuss the issue in Parliament.
He reportedly urged them to maintain order, warning that a prolonged protest over a sensitive matter could create a security concern. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is likely to remain at the protest site until late Tuesday night, the sources added.
Earlier, Delhi Police had detained some Congress leaders who were protesting outside PM Modi's residence.
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The Congress said its MPs had marched towards the Prime Minister's residence to seek answers over what it described as "brutalities" against young students during protests a day earlier.
Leaders meet injured protesters
Before joining the protest near the Prime Minister's residence, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met student protesters who had reportedly been injured during police action in Delhi.
The Congress demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to the students and called for action over the alleged NEET irregularities.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and met some of the injured protesters.
Government's talks with CJP
The latest Congress protest came amid an ongoing sit-in by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also continuing his hunger strike, according to the information provided.
The government had earlier engaged with a delegation from the protesting group. Nadda said discussions with the delegation took place in a cordial atmosphere after the protesters approached the government for talks.
According to Nadda, the delegation later submitted a written petition containing its demands. He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.
The CJP said its demands included the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who, it claimed, had died.
Parliament disruptions continue
The political confrontation comes as the Opposition continues to press the government over the NEET controversy, with Parliament also witnessing repeated disruptions over the issue.
The Congress has maintained that the Centre must answer questions raised by students and their families. The government, meanwhile, has engaged with protesting groups but has not accepted the Opposition's demand for the Education Minister's resignation.
With the Congress protest reaching the Prime Minister's residence and Jitendra Singh meeting Rahul Gandhi at the site, the NEET row continues to remain a major political flashpoint in Delhi.
(With ANI inputs)
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