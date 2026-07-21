One of the key moments during the protest came when Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh arrived near the protest site.

Singh, who is also the Union Minister for Science and Technology, was seen briefly speaking with Rahul Gandhi. The two leaders were seen in conversation as the protest continued outside the Prime Minister's residence.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh engages in a conversation with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over Congress's ongoing protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/D929hAzh8Q — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

The details of their discussion were not immediately known. However, sources, as quoted by News18, said Jitendra Singh told Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders that the government was willing to discuss the issue in Parliament.

He reportedly urged them to maintain order, warning that a prolonged protest over a sensitive matter could create a security concern. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, is likely to remain at the protest site until late Tuesday night, the sources added.

Earlier, Delhi Police had detained some Congress leaders who were protesting outside PM Modi's residence.

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The Congress said its MPs had marched towards the Prime Minister's residence to seek answers over what it described as "brutalities" against young students during protests a day earlier.