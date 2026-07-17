An Indian traveler's viral video from a Vietnamese airport showed South Korean and Japanese passengers sitting on the floor. The post questioned why Indians face criticism for similar behavior, sparking a social media debate on stereotypes and double standards.

A video recorded by an Indian traveller at Da Nang International Airport in Vietnam has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider discussion about stereotypes, civic behaviour and the double standards often seen in online discourse. The clip shows several passengers, identified by the creator as being from South Korea and Japan, sitting on the airport floor while waiting for their flights.

Check the viral video here:

Sharing the video on Instagram, the traveller questioned why similar behaviour by Indians frequently attracts criticism, while people from other countries often escape the same level of scrutiny. The post quickly gained traction, with users divided over whether the criticism directed at Indians is justified or selectively applied.

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In the caption accompanying the video, the creator wrote: "Why is it that only Indians are criticised for sitting on airport floors? Koreans and Japanese are doing the same here in Vietnam." The remark sparked thousands of reactions and comments, with many users weighing in on issues of cultural perceptions and public behaviour.

Several social media users agreed with the traveller, arguing that sitting on the floor in airports is common around the world, especially during long waits or flight delays. Others maintained that context matters, suggesting that the issue is not merely sitting on the floor but ensuring public spaces are kept clean and that passengers do not obstruct walkways or inconvenience others.

The debate soon expanded beyond the airport scene, with commenters discussing how people often judge identical actions differently depending on nationality. Some users described this as an example of unconscious bias, while others argued that civic sense should be evaluated consistently regardless of who is involved.

The viral post has reignited conversations about fairness in online criticism and the importance of avoiding sweeping generalisations based on nationality. While opinions remain divided, many users agreed that public etiquette should be judged by behaviour rather than by a person's country of origin.

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