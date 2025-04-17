Astrid Esmeralda, a Danish woman, shared her incredible experience of living in India for the past 10 months. She revealed that quitting her life in Copenhagen and moving to India without a plan was one of the best decisions she's ever made.

With no itinerary and zero safety net, Astrid bid farewell to the predictability of Copenhagen and bought a one-way ticket to India.

“There was nothing left for me in Copenhagen. I loved my job, my apartment, my friends, but I was so bored of the city… It’s only fun in the summer! The rest of the time, we’re all just waiting for summer, and it feels like such a sleepy place,” Esmeralda shared.

Then came the moment of liberation. No second thoughts, no backup plan—just a gut feeling and the courage to chase it.

“Quit everything, sold it all, and moved to India.”

Since arriving in India, Astrid’s journey has been nothing short of transformative. She’s wandered through the spiritual serenity of Rishikesh, danced under the sun on Goa’s beaches, and lost herself in the relentless energy of Mumbai. Each place left a different imprint on her soul.

“Now in India, I feel soooo alive!!!! India has opened my eyes to so much,” she wrote, brimming with emotion.

“First of all, I’ve fallen in love with a country that’s so diverse, wild, and beautiful. I’ve fallen in love with the culture, the people, and the nature.”

“India has shown me new sides of myself, awakened my dreams, and given me trust in my journey. It’s also shown me the real effects of karma,” she reflected.

What Lies Ahead? After ten months of soul-searching and self-discovery, Astrid is preparing to return to Europe for the summer. But her journey with India is far from over. She plans to return once the monsoon rains subside.

“I’m grateful for everything– most of all, the privilege to be able to travel, live abroad, and explore the world.”

Her Instagram post has struck a chord with thousands, especially those feeling shackled by routine. One of her reels has already amassed over 2.5 lakh views.