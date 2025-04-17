synopsis
India has rubbished comments by the Pakistani army chief who claimed Kashmir was Islamabad's "jugular vein". In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters that Pakistan's "only relationship with Kashmir" is to vacate the illegally occupied territory.