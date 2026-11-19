The Aam Aadmi Party has announced it will field candidates in all 70 constituencies for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections. State president Uma Sisodia confirmed the decision following a strategy meeting with leader Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP to Contest All 70 Constituencies in Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided on Thursday to field candidates in all 70 constituencies for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, state unit president Uma Sisodia said. The decision came after AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met with leaders of the party’s Uttarakhand unit in Delhi, following an internal meeting of key state leaders at the party headquarters.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Uma Sisodia said, “The meeting with party convener Arvind Kejriwal went very well. He has given us the go-ahead to begin preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in full swing and field candidates in all constituencies.”

Uma Sisodia said, “Arvind Kejriwal has assured us that he will visit Dehradun soon, along with the constituencies where the party is in a strong position. Other senior party leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, will also visit the state.”

Detailing her discussion with Arvind Kejriwal, Uma Sisodia said, “We presented our roadmap for Uttarakhand to him and briefed him on the work we have done to strengthen the party organisation. All members of our state committee were present at the meeting. Following today’s meeting, our leaders and workers will hit the ground with renewed enthusiasm and double the energy.”

Asked about the party’s election preparations and how many seats it expects to win, Uma Sisodia said, “We are not claiming that we will win all 70 seats right away. We are up against the long-established Congress and BJP. We are moving forward by building people’s trust. The Aam Aadmi Party is going to open its account in Uttarakhand in this election.”

It is worth noting that the Aam Aadmi Party failed to win any seats in the previous Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Recently, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the AAP contests elections to benefit the BJP. Asked to respond to Kharge’s remarks, Uma Sisodia said that the Congress should first introspect.

Uma Sisodia said, “Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement reflects the Congress party’s weakness. We have never questioned why other parties contest elections. If you are strong, you should not make such statements. Such remarks indicate that the Congress does not have confidence in its own party, candidates or the hard work of its workers.”